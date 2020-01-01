The two of them stayed connected and even showed up together at the Met Gala in 2017. Though, Chopra did not initially believe that their relationship would go anywhere.
I didnt think this would be what it turned out to be, and thats maybe my fault, she said. I judged a book by its cover. But I think when I started actually dating Nick he surprised me so much.
Although neither Chopra nor Jonas has ever revealed when they started dating seriously, reports of them being a couple came out in 2018 after they were spotted at a sports game together. Their relationship soon moved very quickly and Jonas proposed to Chopra that same year on her birthday.
