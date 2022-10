Developer's Description By goozenlab

As a part of Yoga practice, pranayama is important exercise but is bit tedious parctice.Usually peeople count for themselves to do. But it is cumbersome counting seconds for yourself and difficult to continue practice every day.This app helps to concentrate on practice by counting for you. (sounds little clerical though..)In between work, when you feel stressed,, when you wan to concentrate, when you want make your mind calm,Practice pranayama. Main Display There are those item on display.1Coggo to setting2Eyego to history page3Practice List4Recent status5Practice counter6Week status How to UseStart with LONG Tap. (Cancel with LONG tap. Alert will show up.)After practice, Status selector will show up. Select one of them.finish. SettingYou can change1Time/Rounds for pranayama2Switch to show week status on/off3Memo icon4Calendar setting*practice is based on sivananda yoga.