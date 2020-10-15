Join or Sign In

Thanks for checking out the official app of The Pentecostals of Richmond, based in beautiful Richmond, Virginia.

Our porva.church app gives you the opportunity to:

- Watch our services LIVE

- Watch or listen to archived messages

- See our calendar for upcoming events

- Securely donate to further the work that God is doing through this ministry

- And more!

We are excited about the opportunity to help you grow in your relationship with God, and we hope you enjoy the free tools and materials offered through this app. Our mission is to make a difference by Loving God, Creating Community, Growing in Truth and Serving Our World. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your faith journey! If you live in or around Richmond, VA, or youre visiting the area, wed love the opportunity to have you as our guest.

2200 Pickens Rd. Richmond, VA 23224

Senior Pastor Joe Forbush

porva.org

version 1.1.7

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.1.7

Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
