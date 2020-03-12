[Super Challenge-Point Mode] Compete with global players and be loved by players. The game screen is fresh, the gameplay is simple and easy to use, and there are no level restrictions. It is a relaxing puzzle game that cannot stop once it starts.
[Daily Challenge-Check in every day] The new gameplay is simple and more fun. Just use water drops to fill up various shapes to complete the task. You only need to download a game, you can experience a variety of gameplay, how to eliminate it will double the happiness!
[Gameplay-Random Match] The new gameplay comes in gorgeously. Based on the original gameplay elimination, the creative design is carried out. Players can perform gameplay elimination in the game. In a limited time, you can get high scores by elimination. Can be filled by blocking the opponent, the opponent has no choice but to win.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.