X

popuzzle - touch block for iOS

By Haitao Jia Free

Developer's Description

By Haitao Jia

[Super Challenge-Point Mode] Compete with global players and be loved by players. The game screen is fresh, the gameplay is simple and easy to use, and there are no level restrictions. It is a relaxing puzzle game that cannot stop once it starts.

[Daily Challenge-Check in every day] The new gameplay is simple and more fun. Just use water drops to fill up various shapes to complete the task. You only need to download a game, you can experience a variety of gameplay, how to eliminate it will double the happiness!

[Gameplay-Random Match] The new gameplay comes in gorgeously. Based on the original gameplay elimination, the creative design is carried out. Players can perform gameplay elimination in the game. In a limited time, you can get high scores by elimination. Can be filled by blocking the opponent, the opponent has no choice but to win.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping