red

State of Grace

Red

Treacherous

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

I Almost Do

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Stay Stay Stay

The Last Time feat_Gary_Lightbody

Holy Ground

Sad Beautiful Tragic

The Lucky One

Everything Has Changed

Starlight

22

Begin Again

Reputation

...Ready For It?

End Game ft. Ed sheeran

I Did Something Bad

Don't Blame Me

Delicate

Look What You Made Me Do

So It Goes

Gorgeous

Getaway Car

King Of My Heart

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Dress

This Is Why We Cant Have Nice Things

Call It What You Want

New Years Day

1989

Welcome To New York

Blank Space

Out of the Woods

All You Had to Do Was Stay

Shake It Off

I Wish You Would

Bad Blood

Wildest Dreams

How You Get the Girl

This Love

I Know Places

Clean

Fearless

Fearless

Fifteen

Love Story

Hey Stephen

White Horse

You Belong With Me

Tell Me Why

You're Not Sorry

The Way I Loved You

Forever & Always

The Best Day

Change

Speak Now

Mine

Sparks Fly

Back to December

Speak Now

Dear John

Mean

The Story of Us

Never Grow Up

Enchanted

Better Than Revenge

Innocent

Haunted

Last Kiss

Long Live

Ours

If This Was a Movie

Superman

Back to December (Acoustic Version)

Haunted (acoustic version)

Taylor Swift

Tim McGraw

Picture To Burn

Teardrops On My Guitar (Radio Single Remix)

A Place in this World

Cold As You

The Outside

Tied Together with a Smile

Stay Beautiful

Should've Said No

Mary's Song (Oh My My My)

Our Song

I'm Only Me When I'm With You

Invisible

A Perfectly Good Heart

Teardrops on My Guitar (Pop Version)

Beautiful Eyes

Beautiful Eyes

Shouldve Said No (alternate version)

Teardrops on My Guitar (acoustic version)

Picture to Burn (radio edit)

I'm Only Me When I'm With You

I Heart

Sounds of the Season

Last Christmas

Christmases When You Were Mine

Santa Baby

Silent Night

Christmas Must Be Something More

White Christmas

iTunes Live From SoHo

Umbrella

Our Song

Teardrops on My Guitar

Should've Said No

A Place in This World

Mary's Song (Oh My My My)

Tim McGraw

Picture to Burn

Rhapsody Originals

Tim Mcgraw

Teardrops On My Guitar

Our Song

Should've Said No