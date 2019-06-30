If you think a recipe to make, you must first know what you need to cook that recipe. Flour, sugar, eggs, vanilla, butter, in this game you have all the ingredients to make this recipe.

you have all the products for cooking, it's time to start! In this game you will work with a mixer, oven and also with some bowls and casserole, spoons, a knife, cooking trays and other kitchen utensils.

The game simply lists the steps: Prepare the dough for biscuits with ingredients from the recipe.

Mix all ingredients together, create the finished dish with baking paper and oil.

Take a special shovel mixed the dough in the form of cookies and then bake in the oven.

After the cookies are finished fried, you may start making the cream, add all the ingredients into the bowl and mix everything together now you is cream ready, now take the cookies and put them on the board and you add on top of the cream and as another cookie on top so you have a nice wonderful cookies gemaakt.en now you can go decorate the cookies with chocolate and choose the desired color also with nuts and candies decorate.

Now you can press on show and you'll see you homemade yummy cookies and next to a beautiful ice cream.

This cooking game is suitable for boys and girls, to make these cookies in real life you have to help mom or friends, to use the right cooking tools, pizza.

The purpose of this cookie game is that every child understands how to make a delicious dessert, cook and dress are the best and most played games of the year

