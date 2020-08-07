Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

popcorn between episode for iOS

By Csaba Huszar Free

Developer's Description

By Csaba Huszar

Have you ever burned microwave popcorn? Yes, you do. As all of us. The smell, the garbage, the wasted time, things youll never forget. There are rule of thumbs, best practices and on the end of the day, you can still talk out yourself. But what if science could save you from all the hassle? Let machine learning do this for you. Let thousands of scientist and millions of dollars do the legwork for you. Let your phone standing next to the microwave while the kernels are popping. Let your phone let you know when your popcorn is ready. Use this app and youll know that the thing in your microwave is popcorn or not.

Last but not least, my mom thinks it was a good idea to make this app. Dont let her be wrong.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.5

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 and watchOS 6.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now