Have you ever burned microwave popcorn? Yes, you do. As all of us. The smell, the garbage, the wasted time, things youll never forget. There are rule of thumbs, best practices and on the end of the day, you can still talk out yourself. But what if science could save you from all the hassle? Let machine learning do this for you. Let thousands of scientist and millions of dollars do the legwork for you. Let your phone standing next to the microwave while the kernels are popping. Let your phone let you know when your popcorn is ready. Use this app and youll know that the thing in your microwave is popcorn or not.

Last but not least, my mom thinks it was a good idea to make this app. Dont let her be wrong.