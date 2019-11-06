Intro:

Inside the circl, you are the center of your social experience. With the rich media content posted and shared to the app, you can now be in touch with everything going on around you, extending for miles outward. You will be able to enjoy content you actually care about, swiftly and easily, with a convenient layout. You'll also be able to separate your public from your private life by going anonymous, so you can finally be yourself again. And creators can create their own channel and enjoy contributions made by their subscribers themselves. Finally, a social media app that puts you back in control, shows you what you care about, and extends as far as you'd like. Social has come full circl.

Use popcircl to:

Subscribe to channels of content you care about, and even contribute to the feed

Become immersed in a depth of rich media content while easily surfing between channels of topics you like

Keep in touch with what is going on around you at all times, extending as far as you'd like with content vicinity control.

Experience events you are interested in vicariously, as the people there share their fun in real time

Go as yourself or an anonymous alter ego, so you can finally be your full unfiltered self on a social media app again

Post and share content of your profile, channels, or the world portal. You can make news of what you see happening nearby and share to your circl.

Interact with posts by others and even share them to other channels (including your own).

Go live for up to 5 minutes and be broadcast to an audience as large as your circl.

Follow people or accounts that interest you in split "follow" portals, one for personal connections (Home) and one for general interests (Star).

Create and manage your own channel with contributions made by subscribers directly

Do dating better with the Checkmate feature - you can let someone know you really like them with the tap of a button on their profile