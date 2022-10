*pollen is a new community for exchanging ideas, promoting local events and sharing experiences with people immediately around you. Use photos, music samples and text to "broadcast" information:- announce events and share stories, ideas and inspiration to *pollen users within one mile around you- capture information from other users in exchange, even if you dont know who they are- connect over shared experiences in the physical world at music festivals, sports events, rallies and your favorite local hangout- build your pollen count (and credibility) by contributing to the *pollen community.Learn something new, from someone new. *pollen: Broadcast locally.//Note: *pollen is currently being presented in San Francisco, CA. Your experience may be limited by the number of *pollen users in your area. We look forward to receiving your thoughts, please use the "feedback" feature in the app.