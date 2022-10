A wonderful Monster Truck Game for you kids. I think this is one of the best. Your Police Truck is a real monster. You can destroy every obstacles you met while you are trying catch the guilties. You can follow the progress at the bottom of the screen. Moreover your life is being showed at the top-left side of the screen. Gather all stars and lifes during your way. Gather all of them to get high points before arriving the police station with your monster truck