X

! ! pointssquares - ! for iOS

By Alfiya Barkalova $0.99

Developer's Description

By Alfiya Barkalova
This drawing pad definitely stands out the many other similar tools.Your baby can not only learn to draw but also progress his fine motor skills. There are three drawing modes available: by dots, by squares - and free drawing. When your baby is in draw by dots mode, he needs to follow all the dots with his finger the most accurately. When drawing by squares, he should complete the second part of the picture. In free drawing mode you also have filling bucket tool. Now your baby can create his masterpieces with ease and pleasure.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

Added the ability to save, remove and change your pictures.

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added November 12, 2014
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

GarageBand

Free
Turn your iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch into a full-featured recording studio.
iOS
GarageBand

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
iOS
YouTube Music

Spotify New Music and Podcasts

Free
Search for any track, artist or album and listen for free, or make and share playlists.
iOS
Spotify New Music and Podcasts

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping