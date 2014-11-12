This drawing pad definitely stands out the many other similar tools.Your baby can not only learn to draw but also progress his fine motor skills. There are three drawing modes available: by dots, by squares - and free drawing. When your baby is in draw by dots mode, he needs to follow all the dots with his finger the most accurately. When drawing by squares, he should complete the second part of the picture. In free drawing mode you also have filling bucket tool. Now your baby can create his masterpieces with ease and pleasure.