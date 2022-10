Pogoro is a mobile app where buyers can collaborate to crowd-source the purchasing of the products. Pogoro helps a buyer to find other buyers who are compatible to purchase a commercial order which is too expensive for a single buyer. The buyer can approve or reject other people who want to join the group order. Buyers can communicate and discuss something related with group order in Pogoro, for example, how to distribute the goods among the approved buyers.Examples:1. Luke only wants to sell cupcakes with minimum order quantity 20 pcs in a single order. Sakura wants to buy cupcakes but 20 pcs are too much for her. She only wants 3 pcs. So with Pogoro mobile app, Sakura can create a group order where her colleagues in the same office can join the order. Maybe her accountant wants to buy 5 pcs, her VP of Sales wants to buy 2 pcs, and so on. Once she got the minimum order quantity fulfilled, she can purchase the cupcakes form Luke.2. Regina teaches Salsa dancing for 100 US$ for 1 hour. Rizky wants to learn Salsa dancing from Regina but 100 US$ is too much for Rizky. So with Pogoro mobile app, Rizky can create a group order where his friends can join the order. Maybe his friends: Gage, Ratih, and Mohan want to learn dancing as well. With 4 people including himself, each of the buyers of this dancing class only needs to pay 25 US$. It is much cheaper than 100 US$. Regina still wins because she still gets 100 US$ for 1 hour.