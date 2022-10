From now on, print your smartphone photos for free.'podosee( pronounced as [podosi] )' is a photo print app that users can print out their photos for free through 'freePHOTO station' within 30 seconds, which is installed in our partner's shop.Besides that, 'podosee' provides the function to easily re-print photos that are stored on your own page('My Page').First, find a freePHOTO station near you.Start 'podosee' app and press the partner's icon that the station is installed. Then select print menu in the partner's page.Next, choose a photo for print and press the print icon then a QR code scan view will be shown.Press 'Phone freePHOTO' button on the station and a QR code will be shown.After you scan the QR code, the photo on your phone will be sent to the freePHOTO station.You can select the print size and print count. By pressing the print button, you can receive a photo print within about 30 seconds.The photo print is free because the half of the print is your own photo image and the other half is an advertising image.We'll looking forward to your favorite use.