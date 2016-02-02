X

WHAT IS PLAYWAZE?Playwaze is a free website & mobile app that makes sport easier to organise.HOW DOES IT WORK?A Playwaze community is similar to a facebook or whatsapp group, but with a range of features for organising sport. A community can be setup for any type of sports group: for a club, by a coach, for a social sports group & many more. FEATURES:*Features can be switched on & off at any time, so you can use one, some, or all of them. --- Ways to Play ---Group Play, Arrange a [Game], Tournaments, Leagues & Ladders--- Ways to Talk ---Timeline, Diary & Messaging--- Ways to Organise ---Team Manager, Member Manager & Groups***WAYS TO PLAY***GROUP PLAY- For running any structured or recurring group activities, like coaching & club sessions- Details like date, time & location available to all, with map, weather & calendar- Players can sign up online & via the app- Keep track of everyones availability, with automated availability & reminder notifications- Integrated Messaging for communicating with players, like when a session needs to be cancelled ARRANGE A [GAME]- Members can arrange their own games, rides or runs, with simple invitation notifications- Players can invite others individually, in bulk or in an order of preference- Details like date, time & location available to all, with map, weather & calendar- Keep track of everyones availability. Even set a maximum and have a reserve listTOURNAMENTS- Match play-by dates, seedings, walkovers & byes- Unlimited number of tournaments & players- Players sign up and enter their own results online & via the app for real-time standings- Messaging helps players organise their matchesLEAGUES- Run your leagues your way with configurable scoring- Unlimited leagues, teams, divisions & seasons- Roll on your leagues to new seasons, storing results and setting up the next round automatically- Players sign up and enter their own results online & via the app for real-time standings- Messaging helps players organise their matchesLADDERS- Run your ladders your way with configurable ladder rules & scoring- Players sign up and enter their own results online & via the app for real-time standings- Unlimited number of ladders & players- Messaging helps players organise their matches***WAYS TO TALK***TIMELINE- Your Timeline is the social hub of your community- Post news & info, promote sessions & competitions, ask questions, share photos & more- Post to all members of your community, or target posts to specific Groups of members.DIARY- Keep everyone updated on events & socials using the Diary- Members can sign up to attend online & via the app- Promote events by sharing them on the TimelineMESSAGING- Playwaze Messaging isn't a chat feed. Instead, it's context-sensitive; it understands who you want to contact, and makes it easy to do just that.- Need to tell tonight's team the match is off? Click the Message icon next to the 'Selected' players, and Playwaze knows to only include those players in your message.***WAYS TO ORGANISE***TEAM MANAGER- Fixture details like opposition, location, date & time, with map & weather- Keep track of everyones availability, with automated availability & fixture reminder notifications- Reserves mean no more searching for players last minute- Messaging lets you contact your players quickly & easilyMEMBER MANAGER- Manage your members in just a few clicks- Members maintain their personal details so you dont have to.GROUPS- Any set of members within your community can be a Group (e.g. all men & ladies / adults & juniors), but they can be for anything.- Groups allow you to make activities, competitions & teams available to the right people. - You can also post directly to particular Groups via the Timeline.In app upgrades coming soon.

