* Whether you're an expert or a beginner, you can only play the cello with your friends using mobile or tablet
* Realistic design, you'll feel like a real cello player.
Features:
* HD Interface
* Actual notes are recorded in studio quality
* Scores will be enough to touch the wire to play.
* Enjoy a real cello with 28 notes.
* Beginners can easily play your tabs
* Instant multiple audio playback ..
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.