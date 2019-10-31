X

play cello for Android

By kewsoft Free

Developer's Description

By kewsoft

* Whether you're an expert or a beginner, you can only play the cello with your friends using mobile or tablet

* Realistic design, you'll feel like a real cello player.

Features:

* HD Interface

* Actual notes are recorded in studio quality

* Scores will be enough to touch the wire to play.

* Enjoy a real cello with 28 notes.

* Beginners can easily play your tabs

* Instant multiple audio playback ..

