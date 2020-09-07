Join or Sign In

plant fruit trees in pots to quickly harvest for Android

By Riskiapps Free

Developer's Description

By Riskiapps

"Fruit plants usually have a high posture with deep root. Fruit crops also need space to grow large enough. This is certainly an obstacle for lovers who want to cultivate fruit crops fruit crops if we live in urban areas with very limited land. Methods of cultivation of fruit plants in pots (tabulampot) could be a solution for the lovers of the fruit of plants that do not have a large area.

This application will explain how to grow fruit or vegetables in the pot. There are tips to get your plants to bear fruit quickly and how to care for plants in pots. The application also provides examples of plants that can be grown in pots.

Cultivation of fruit plants in pots (tabulampot) much preferred because it has several advantages including utilization of land or a narrow courtyard, Functioning as an ornamental plant, Easily removable without damaging the plant and to set future flowering and fruiting.

But there are things that need attention for lovers who want to cultivate fruit trees fruit trees in pots, cultivation of fruit plants in pots need a separate art and understanding of the types of plants, because each plant has different characteristics. So treatment is also different.

Download the application and get the benefits.

Hopefully, this application helps.

Thanks."

What's new in version 5.0

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
