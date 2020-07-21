Join or Sign In

planetar for iOS

By halbautomaten Kommunikationsdesign Free

Developer's Description

By halbautomaten Kommunikationsdesign

In planetar everything revolves around our earth. Go on a fantastic journey and expand your horizonyour reality.

Discover how water resources are distributed on our blue planet. Learn more about endangered species and the decline of biodiversity. Explore and experience the impact that space debris has on global space travel.

Use our cut out sheets to enter the third dimensionpoint the camera at the marker and let the earth rotate in the palm of your hand.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

