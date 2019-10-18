X

plane rise up for Android

By YAKOUBO Free

Developer's Description

By YAKOUBO

Protect your plane rise up for free with your shield while it is rise up ! avoid obstacles.

Move your shield with one finger to protecting balloon your plane. Fight your way as you rise up climb higher and higher!

Record your plane rase up as it climbs up high in the sky! There are many obstacles that obstruct your path in this endless game of survival rise and shine game for free

rise up game : The control of the shield is very easy, but it is very difficult to reach high scores riske up !

rize app You have a shield that you can use to protecting balloon games your plane and rise as high as you can. Keep moving up and last as long as possible. This game is extremely addictive. Obstacles become more difficult to overcome than you go higher and higher. Your main goal is to ensure that the plane does not burst.

If you like ultra-casual games free rise up, then this game is just for you ! You have to climb as high as possible while avoiding familiar and strange shapes as well.

-Tell your friends to get the highest score in wtsp fb insta etc...!

free games rise up is really easy to play, just move your finger to block incoming obstacles.

- Free to play

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 18, 2019
Date Added October 18, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
