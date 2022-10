Developer's Description By pixolus

Understand your energy usage with pixometerWith our pixometer App, youll get a grasp of your energy usage. Scan your meter using the camera of your mobile device just as simple as a barcode. pixometer will even read the result to you aloud.Register a free pixometer account so you can edit the provided example meters in the pixometer portal (https://pixometer.io/portal/) to match your actual meters. In this way you can also save all your readings with date, time and a photo proof. You can use the same account on multiple devices to get synced data. Sharing an account with your family makes everyone participate.When scanning your meter with the pixometer app on a regular basis, youll soon get an understanding of your energy usage. You can also use the app to snap your meter reading if your tariff is about to change or if you need a proof for other reasons.The pixometer app recognizes mechanical counters (single and double tariff) as well as digital LCD meters. If the scan mode does not automatically snap a picture, a manual capture button is displayed after a couple of seconds. Tap that button to take a picture and enter the reading manually. Our algorithms will learn from all saved images (anonymously) so that the next update will deliver improved recognition performance.