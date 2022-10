Prepare your friends and family a nice advent with a really personal photo advent calendar! Create as many free photo advent calendars as you like with only three steps: 1. Add a new empty calendar 2. Fill it with 24 photos taken from your photo library or camera 3. Give it away to your friends through the pixmas app and/or iMessage/eMail/... Tell your friends about the pixmas calendar app and they'll create personal photo advent calendars for you! You will see them automatically in the app. Have fun and Merry Christmas! Questions? Please visit our website or send us an eMail!