Can you clear all the stages ?All 13 stages ! It drews a dot picture. side - scrolling action game .
@ From the vendingmachines in the stage far right . It attempts to return to her with juice finally.
@ You can buy the juice touches the vending machines.
@ Method of operation
It will be the operation of a vertical screen.
The movement of the left and right by the cross key.
Jump by pressing the jump button.
@ Ios
ios9 later
@ Compatible models
iphone 4s or later
@ sound
(C)PANICPUMPKIN
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.