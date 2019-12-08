Can you clear all the stages ?All 13 stages ! It drews a dot picture. side - scrolling action game .

@ From the vendingmachines in the stage far right . It attempts to return to her with juice finally.

@ You can buy the juice touches the vending machines.

@ Method of operation

It will be the operation of a vertical screen.

The movement of the left and right by the cross key.

Jump by pressing the jump button.

@ Ios

ios9 later

@ Compatible models

iphone 4s or later

@ sound

(C)PANICPUMPKIN