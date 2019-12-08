X

pixel art world - jump action game for iOS

By YUSEI MIYOSHI Free

Developer's Description

By YUSEI MIYOSHI

Can you clear all the stages ?All 13 stages ! It drews a dot picture. side - scrolling action game .

@ From the vendingmachines in the stage far right . It attempts to return to her with juice finally.

@ You can buy the juice touches the vending machines.

@ Method of operation

It will be the operation of a vertical screen.

The movement of the left and right by the cross key.

Jump by pressing the jump button.

@ Ios

ios9 later

@ Compatible models

iphone 4s or later

@ sound

(C)PANICPUMPKIN

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release December 8, 2019
Date Added December 8, 2019
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

