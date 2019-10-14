Sail and fight across two worlds with 1320 levels. Swap two diamonds and match three or more of the same jewels in a row and reach the indicated goal in each level.

Match 3 or more jewels of the same color to create your combination jewel and exchange it to a common side jewels of the same color and all of them will be solved.

Try the pirate lost treasure to enhance the destructive force quest when you structure them and match 3 or more quest for the next move.

Pirates! The match game is a fun match-free game with a superb cartoon pirate theme. This game uses the classic match-three mechanism in which you must successfully match three or more colored gems together in order to make them disappear. Special gems and items also appear such as a bottle of rum - when you swipe this item, it makes all the gems of a certain color vanish from the playing field.