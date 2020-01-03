X

pimple hatane ke upay ~ for Android

By SNS Lab Free

Developer's Description

By SNS Lab

Nowadays the problem of acne and pimples on the skin has become very common. Pimples that are especially oily, they tend to bother more. Often these questions arise in the minds of such people that how can finally get relief from the problem of Pimple?

Actually, pimples do not only spoil the beauty of the face, but sometimes they also suffer unbearable pain due to them. Therefore, in this app we will tell you not only about the reasons for your pimples, but also provide some effective home remedies for correcting this disease.

This app contains:

- pimpal kya hain, lakshan aur hone ke kaaran

- pimples hatane ke gharelu upay

- pimpals ke lie elovera ke phaayade aur istemaal ka tareeka

- pimpals aur munhaase hataane ke lie beking soda ka upayog

- pimpals hataane ke lie neemboo ka upayog

- munhaason ke lie multaanee mittee ka upayog

- munhaason ko hataane ke lie toothapest ke upayog

- munhaase door karane ka aayurvedik upaay

- honthon par pimpals se chhutakaara paane ke tareeke

- jhaiyaan hataane ke ghareloo upaay

- baalatod ke ilaaj aur ghareloo upachaar

- keel-munhaason ke daag se chhutakaara paane ke upaay

- pimpal/munhaase ka ilaaj

- pimpal/munhaase ko kaise roken?

- pimpal/munhaase se bachaav ke lie dait

- pimpals ke lie sabase achchhe kuchh elovera jel ke naam

- pimpal door karane kee behatareen kreem

Download from google play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.snscorp.pimplehatanekeupaay

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping