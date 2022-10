I made pimage mainly for students.Do you have an experience that your Camera-Roll filled with pictures of notebook, textbook, blackboard, etc. by scrambling up reference materials before you start to study for an exam??This app solves that problem!If you use this, you'll never see a messy Camera-Roll!!functionCompiling dataAll pictures taken until you tap the Save button are saved in a folder automatically. So, you don't need to compile by yourself after taking picture.Recording Date and TimeThe date/time in which pictures are saved is used as a folder name. You can rename later if you want to.Putting in commentWhen you want to write down important information, your idea, what you noticed, etc. in a picture, you can put up a pin on. And then, you can write comment in by tapping a pin.I hope that this app makes your everyday life more convenient!!