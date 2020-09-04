Join or Sign In

piggy granny roblox's obby horror mod scary escape for Android

Developer's Description

Hello roblox's followers welcome to the new Piggy granny obby Escape Granny Roblox 2020 Mod.

Piggy ice scream is coming with new horror 2020 MOD Alpha games and you chould love it!

the scary horror Piggy neighbor is in home and looking for you to catch you and kill you!

Piggy neighbor hears your voice, so don't drop something on the floor

Piggy granny keeps you locked inside Alpha home. keep calm to get out of this home.

to keep surviving in this amazing arcade and adventure game, you need to find keys, keep voice down and escape from granny piggy ice scream oddy, also don't make noise at home for 5 days.

this chapter two is very scary and horror it contain all 2020 obby MOD.

Disclaimer !!!

piggy granny roblox's obby horror mod escape Is not authorized or created by the game play creator

and This application is not affiliated in any way with there game.

this game is just a sumilator game for fans.

This game is created by a fan of Alpha Piggy and Doggy Granny

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

