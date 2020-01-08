Controlling cstr reactor with pid control to optimize production, without ran-away reaction

The reaction in the cstr reactor is simple A-->B , the reactor is controlled by:

1. Feed of A flow rate.

2. The temperature of the reactor is controlled by cascada , the temp controller set the setpoint

Of the flow of the cooling water to the jacket of the reactor.

The target is to optimize production of B , without blowing up the reactor .

The optimization is by setting the feed rate of A , the reaction temperature, and the pid controllers

Parameters.

Some of the reaction parameters can be changed to learn their effect on the rector.