Controlling cstr reactor with pid control to optimize production, without ran-away reaction
The reaction in the cstr reactor is simple A-->B , the reactor is controlled by:
1. Feed of A flow rate.
2. The temperature of the reactor is controlled by cascada , the temp controller set the setpoint
Of the flow of the cooling water to the jacket of the reactor.
The target is to optimize production of B , without blowing up the reactor .
The optimization is by setting the feed rate of A , the reaction temperature, and the pid controllers
Parameters.
Some of the reaction parameters can be changed to learn their effect on the rector.
