In performing daily routine, physical fitness is required by any person whatever the activities and profession, from young to old age because with the level of physical fitness, a person including students can carry out their activities well and smoothly too.

To improve and maintain the state of one's physical and spiritual fitness, among other things is to perform various forms of physical or physical exercise regularly and according to the rules.

To know the condition of one's physical fitness, it is necessary to do a series of tests and measurements. In the tests and measurements there are principles and procedures to be exercised. The results of the tests and measurements are then still need to be processed and then interpreted in order to be known meaningfully.

With regard to the coaching of physical conditions to improve physical fitness, we need to recognize some elements of physical fitness that need to be trained. Elements of physical fitness include, strength, endurance of heart muscle and lungs, agility, power (explosion) and elasticity.

The elements above can be trained in various forms, including interval training, circuit training, aerobics, jogging, and kalestenik.

Physical fitness can also be called physical fitness concerning the ability of one's body adjustment to physiological changes caused by certain work, and describes a person's healthy degree to share the level of physical activity. Thus, in physical fitness there are 3 (three) main elements, namely healthy elements, elements suitable for the body, and elements of work or exercise ..

Corresponding parts of the body means as the ability of the body to adjust or adapt to work, so it is not tired and can remain diligent perform their respective duties. Exercise or exercise is essentially an improvement of biochemical physiological processes in response to the increasing demands that must be given to the organs of the body and the whole system of the human body.

Healthy of the physiology is the state of the organs in relation to the formal degree of processes of physiology. Physical fitness has a very important function for one's life in performing daily activities. Physical fitness has a very important role in improving the ability of the work for anyone to be able to run routines and tasks optimally and get good results.

Based on the results of the first national physical fitness seminar held in Jakarta in 1971, it was described that the function of physical fitness is to develop the strength, capability, and ability of the creative and enduring power of every useful individual with the aim of enhancing the workforce in the development and defense of the nation and country.