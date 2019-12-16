Today is your opportunity to do it "Phrases to say goodbye" is an application that offers you a multitude of sad images and phrases that will make you reflect and see things differently in those moments when you find yourself very bad because your relationship It did not turn out how you wanted.

Many times we must learn to let go of what we love because it only causes us pain and suffering. The farewells of love are very difficult and sad moments, and sometimes it is practically impossible to say goodbye or end a relationship with that person with whom we have shared important and unforgettable moments.

It is very true that many times we must take ourselves more seriously and know how to set the necessary limits; it is for this reason that we show you a great variety of phrases to say goodbye to a love and move on with our lives because there are undoubtedly loves that mark us, not only because of how beautiful and intense they may be, but because sometimes the end it is quite painful and the farewell leaves us a difficult footprint to erase.

Sometimes, although it hurts, the best you can do is to say goodbye. The phrases to say goodbye are often difficult, but they have to exist and these farewell phrases will help us to say goodbye in an easy and simple way.

We have to keep going, sometimes we think that the world is coming on us if we do not have that person in our lives. You can share what you like about our application and send it to the person who has left a wound in your heart so that she knows that you always loved her.

When the person we love leaves our side we get sad because the pain invades our whole being, then we feel alone and we do not know how to fill that void left in our heart, sadness begins to be part of our days.

Download now this App "phrases to say goodbye" that will help you overcome your situation and close with love a chapter of your life and soon start writing new happy and wonderful chapters that we are sure that fate will hold for you.

NOTE:

The entity that owns the application reports that it contains images that have been collected, selected and downloaded from free internet sites. These images are in the public domain since they are not identified by any watermark, symbols or other information that indicates the existence of exploitation rights reserved about it

Despite this, a clear will to respect the rights under Royal Legislative Decree 1/1996, of April 12, approving the revised text of the Copyright Law, and compliance with the obligations imposed by the Law 34/2002, of July 11, of information services society and electronic commerce, the creator of this application calls any natural or legal person who is the owner of any of the images contained therein, credit by email to padillapedro1656@gmail.com, committing the creator of the application to the immediate elimination of said image after verifying, in his case, the ownership of the protected image.