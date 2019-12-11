X

photo to video software for Android

By Extreme Heights Free

Developer's Description

By Extreme Heights

Are you want to make video of your photos?Than this is best photo to video software converter application which convert your photos in video.

photo to video software is make your photos in memorable video with music.

This is best video maker tool in which you can make your Birthday video from birthday photos same as wedding video or any festival etc.

In this application you can do photo to video software converter with song and that song you can choose which you like.

Features Of photo to video software:

-> You can make your memorable video as per you like.

-> You can choose as many photos from your gallery.

-> You can add your own background music.

-> Other video editing tool are available like Audio changer , Video to mp3 converter , Video Trim also you can mix the photos and video.

How to use photo to video software app:

-> First Select Your photos from gallery which you want to convert in photo slideshow.

-> Select your background music.

-> You can save your video in your sd card.

-> Share option available.So, After making your video you can share with your friends and family.

So, Download this photo to video software and make your beautiful video without any internet use.if you like than don't forgot to give us good comments.

