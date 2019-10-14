Go back to the past and make a fun trip through "old" photo montages. Old photomontages on a scale of grays that allows you to get amazing effects.Try it with this photography app !!

You can get a photo, take a picture of any friend or retrieve any image from your gallery (gallery phone, dropbox, whatsapp, picassa or any tool you have on your device). so that you can spend a joke to any of your friends. The photos you recover from your gallery are able to move, rotate, zoom, etc. so you can fit it perfectly with your chose photomontage.

Choose any of the availables 60 photomontages and make great collages using the full potential of this application

Make as many pictures as you want, send it or share it with your friends through any of the available options (email, WhatsApp, etc -.). Fun and funny photo montages. Share your results with anyone you like. Create collages using predefined montages and be as original as you want to be. The result is in your hands.

instructions:

1 - choose one of the 60 montages

2 - Take a picture (front or back camera) or choose a photo from your gallery

3 - save and / or share