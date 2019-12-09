X

photo lock screen for Android

By lock screen passcode Free

Developer's Description

By lock screen passcode

lock screen pattern

lock screen photo

Lock screen pattern with photo in button

Easy to use, fast, simple, and very beautiful

Provide turn off screen feature for power button deranged, hard to press or if you want protect power button

features of photo lock screen:

- support 2 types of lock screen: photo lock screen, pattern lock screen

- change image for button

- you can set lock screen for Samsung galaxy S8 style

- Super cool lock screen for android.

- simply slide to unlock style device.

- it's a perfect lock screen on Play store.

- support "Slide to unlock" on your lock screen

- Set lock pattern with your favourite photos, images from gallery

- Create a separate image for each lock button, set your photos into buttons

- Set custom background, theme, wallpaper for your lockscreen

- Set pattern photo/avatar with your own photo (your lover, your baby, friends, etc)

- you can custom shape button by heart, star, diamond, apple, circle, etc...

- Crop or re-size the photo you choose to have included.

- Personalize your lock screen

- create widget home screen for easy settings

- create live wallpaper HD

- set pattern lock screen to enhance the security lock of your phone.

- show battery health on screen lock

- consume less battery

- can change color and fonts of time, date

- multiple HD Wallpaper beautiful

- dynamic wallpaper from our repository

- many beautiful girls to set wallpaper

- display real time clock and date.

- change background with wallpapers

- support over 50 languages

- custom background from gallery.

- optimized battery usage and battery saver

- work well on phone, tablet device

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

if you love this photo love locker application, please give 5 stars to encourage developers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 64.1

General

Release December 9, 2019
Date Added December 9, 2019
Version 64.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping