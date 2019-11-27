X

photo editor sweet for Android

By BestOnes Free

Developer's Description

By BestOnes

Photo Editor is a super powerful photo editor with magic effects.

Photo Editor is a powerful photo editor that has many amazing effects and filters.

Beautiful singing in times of rest and pleasure with a better design for a better social life

A very comprehensive photo editor and pretty much everything you could ever want to do on your phone!

There are so many effects, stickers and features to apply to your photos!

WHAT CAN I DO WITH PHOTO EDITOR PRO?

Simple and easy to use interface ,Simple, but powerful user interface helps you to get job done much quicker.

Emoji stickers ,Unleash your creativity with hundreds of Emoji stickers. Make your stylish selfie pictures to stand out from the crowd.

Square Frame is a powerful photo editor free with many amazing effects and filters! It is one of the best photo editing apps - cute photo editor no crop.

Picture Editor provides cute photo & crop photo with just one simple click. It is the best cutepic no crop app for photo editing apps.

Easily edit with the touch and pinch-to-zoom interface

Color temperature ("Warmth")

Adjust brightness, contrast, color temperature, and saturation

Color Splash || background change color & Blur

cutepic editor ,Snap

Focus (Tilt Shift)

Color balance, Color adjustment options include hue, saturation, contrast, and brightness.

Curves interface that allows fine-tuning of colors

Gorgeous photo effects and picture frames

Fun stickers and photo editor cut and paste

Sharpen and blur

Use photos from your gallery and camera

Key Features

* Bright storm

* Ornate picture frame

* Picture Scene

* Focus and blur Your Picture.

* Warmth affect,cool.

+ Fun stickers

+ Color balance

* Sharpness and clarity adjust.

* Add a variety of interesting text pictures.

* Stickers Fun,Love,girls,Boy & Cute.

* Best Editor Photos.photo cute

+ Crop, rotate, and straighten your photo

+ Adjust brightness, contrast, color temperature, and saturation

+ Sharpen and blur

+ Color temperature ("Warmth")

+ Color Splash

+ Focus (Tilt Shift)

+ Draw and add text

+ Create your own memes

* Square cutepic - photos Editor.cute Editor download

* photo grid "editor#cute square" maker online.

+ One-tap auto enhance

+ Gorgeous photo effects and frames

* photo maker,#photo grid online,#cutesquare download .

* color splash effect,"cute best Frame".Square cute-pic,download

* Square online,Cute-square-photo editor.,square photo

* cut pic||cut images || Photos.,square size ,photo square maker online ,crop image-photos

Share to social network

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2

General

Release November 27, 2019
Date Added November 27, 2019
Version 2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping