photo collage for Android

By TikTuk Free

Developer's Description

By TikTuk

photo collage Combine photos into one uncommon Collage.

* photo collage Editor enables you to make stunning montages utilizing your photos, fun stickers, foundations, content with cool text styles and .

The most effective method to utilize:

1. Pick Your photo.

2. Pick Frame

3. Pick Sticker.

4. Include your notes: draw or with content.

5. Spare and Share your Collection in Social.

- Layout: An immense gathering of designs in various shapes

? 100+ Layouts of photo casings or lattices to look over!

? Expansive number of Background, Sticker, Font, and doodle to browse!

? Change proportion of composition and alter outskirt of arrangement.

? Make photo montage with Free style or Grid style.

? Harvest pictures and alter photo with Filter, Text.

? Insta square photo with haze foundation for Instagram.

? Spare photo in high goals and offer pictures to Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, Line, and so on.

Highlights of photo collage :

photo collage Maker is the best time and innovative photo collage Maker and Photo Editor for Instagram and Facebook!

Lattice:

Presently you can join numerous photos in single significant composition photo.

photo manager apparatus:

Alter your image with stunning photo altering apparatus and make your image increasingly delightful.

3D Collage :

You can make your 3d photo collage from this montage creator application.

Scrapbook:

You can join numerous photos in a single book and enrich them with content , emoticon , and hd foundation.

Love content photo collage :

Love content photo collage is the most prominent photo framework and photo editorial manager with many astounding impacts and channels ! With photo collage - InstaMag, you can consolidate photos into worth-share photo framework with impeccable structure format for Instagram.

photo collage - InstaMag is a fun and ground-breaking photo manager that lets you rapidly be expert, regardless of whether you've never altered a photo before.There are such a large number of impacts, stickers and highlights to apply to your photos!With photo collage - InstaMag,you can enrich your pics by applying phenomenal channel, including content!

Hd photo and content:

40+ edge are accessible and furthermore you can compose message on that altering photo.

Novel formats:

Numerous novel and shocking photo design accessible in this.So you need to simply choose according to your need and make your montage photo.

More than 300+ format accessible in this application and all sort of photo network are accessible like 2d design , 3d design and so forth.

Most recent Stickers:

500+ stickers accessible in this photo collage.So you can enliven your photo with amusing and polished emotion.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 28, 2019
Date Added October 28, 2019
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
