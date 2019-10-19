Photo Collage - Photo Frame is an easy-to-use and all-in-one collage maker and photo editor!
One of the best photo editor and collage maker on Android for quick, easy and powerful.
Photo Collage - Photo Frame offers everything you want to edit pictures. A host of stylish effects, filters, grids and draw tools help you create an eye-catcher, even if you've never edited a photo before
Photo Frame - Photo Collage has a very simple user interface, with a powerful photo editor, Photo Collage that gives you everything to create amazing collage of your photos.
Photo Frame - Photo Collage have many available frame gives you create your photo very nice
Photo Collage:
- Helps you combine multiple photos with various frame patterns and photo grids, then share them at a time!
- Combine up to 9 photos to create pic collage.
- 500+ Layouts of photo frames or grids to choose from!
- Large number of background, sticker, font, and doodle to choose from!
- Pick a picture, add text and share with friends.
- Change ratio of collage and edit border of collage.
- Make photo collage with grid style.
- Add effects, filters, backgrounds, stickers ...
Photo Editor
- This is one of the best photo editor
- With a bunch of powerful photo editing tools, you can easily to crop photo, apply filters to pictures, add sticker & text , draw on image, flip, rotate and much more.
- Allows you to create amazing artwork using images, pasting, background text and with beautiful fonts and templates.
- crop, flip, stretch, clone and rotate photo, mirror effect, photo filters, stickers, doodles, texts and fonts, backgrounds, layouts, grids, frames, etc.
Photo Frame
- With Photo Frame feature you can add new frames to your favorite photos, we have 500 frame for you choose
- Multiple frame flower for use choose
- There are many types of frames as: Love frames, romantic frames, baby frames, family frames, autumn frames ...
- Over than 500 frames, art frames with style square frames very beautiful
- Frame with lots of beautiful art frames can quick combine photos into cool art frame
- All frames into this software is designed with high resolution
Main Feature:
- Crop, straighten, rotate, and flip your photos. Remove red eye and pet eye.
- Auto-Fix: A one-touch adjustment for contrast, exposure, and white balance.
- Blemish removal: With user, friendly one touch, remove spots, dirt, and dust from your photos.
- Corrections: Instantly light up your selfie or photo with slide controls for clarity, contrast, exposure, highlights, shadows, blacks, whites, temperature, tint, sharpen, saturation and vibrance.
- Massive fun stickers;
- Draw and add text with various art fonts;
- Crop, rotate, vertical and horizon;
- Adjust brightness, contrast, warmth and saturation etc;
- Highlight and shadow;
- more 100 Photo Effect
- Highlight your photo with charming photo effect. Sparkle, art, old, aesthetic, vintage filters, glitter, overlay, glitch, angel wings photo effect
- Add text with fun fonts
- Share: Easily share to all your favourite social sites: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.
