Photo Collage - Photo Frame is an easy-to-use and all-in-one collage maker and photo editor!

Photo Collage - Photo Frame offers everything you want to edit pictures. A host of stylish effects, filters, grids and draw tools help you create an eye-catcher, even if you've never edited a photo before

Photo Collage:

- Helps you combine multiple photos with various frame patterns and photo grids, then share them at a time!

- Combine up to 9 photos to create pic collage.

- 500+ Layouts of photo frames or grids to choose from!

- Large number of background, sticker, font, and doodle to choose from!

- Pick a picture, add text and share with friends.

- Change ratio of collage and edit border of collage.

- Make photo collage with grid style.

- Add effects, filters, backgrounds, stickers ...

Photo Editor

- This is one of the best photo editor

- With a bunch of powerful photo editing tools, you can easily to crop photo, apply filters to pictures, add sticker & text , draw on image, flip, rotate and much more.

- Allows you to create amazing artwork using images, pasting, background text and with beautiful fonts and templates.

- crop, flip, stretch, clone and rotate photo, mirror effect, photo filters, stickers, doodles, texts and fonts, backgrounds, layouts, grids, frames, etc.

Photo Frame

- With Photo Frame feature you can add new frames to your favorite photos, we have 500 frame for you choose

- Multiple frame flower for use choose

- There are many types of frames as: Love frames, romantic frames, baby frames, family frames, autumn frames ...

- Over than 500 frames, art frames with style square frames very beautiful

- Frame with lots of beautiful art frames can quick combine photos into cool art frame

- All frames into this software is designed with high resolution

Main Feature:

- Crop, straighten, rotate, and flip your photos. Remove red eye and pet eye.

- Auto-Fix: A one-touch adjustment for contrast, exposure, and white balance.

- Blemish removal: With user, friendly one touch, remove spots, dirt, and dust from your photos.

- Corrections: Instantly light up your selfie or photo with slide controls for clarity, contrast, exposure, highlights, shadows, blacks, whites, temperature, tint, sharpen, saturation and vibrance.

- Massive fun stickers;

- Draw and add text with various art fonts;

- Crop, rotate, vertical and horizon;

- Adjust brightness, contrast, warmth and saturation etc;

- Highlight and shadow;

- more 100 Photo Effect

- Highlight your photo with charming photo effect. Sparkle, art, old, aesthetic, vintage filters, glitter, overlay, glitch, angel wings photo effect

- Add text with fun fonts

- Share: Easily share to all your favourite social sites: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.