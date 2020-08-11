Join or Sign In

photo blender picture editor cam for Android

By Apps Arabic Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Arabic

Now create amazing photo by mixing two images together by using Blend me photo editor application. Blend image on another image to make a awesome design

Photo Blender is the Perfect App to create photo in the most creative way

Blend your photos with creative some way. Download Photo Blender Camera. This app is most powerful image editing application for making Blending photo.

Also it gives wide range of blending effect. Just load your image from gallery or camera and pick the best available theme, and you are done with awesome photo blender image

photo blender picture editor cam. Blend your photos in a very creative way! You can blend two, three or four photo together.

Blender Camera Blends photos with effects and frames.

Blender Camera features:

- Capture photo with real time blender effect.

- Change the different blender effect.

- Apply the photo filters to the selected area.

- More than 30+ camera blending effects.

- Edit the existing photo with blender effect.

- 50+ two photo blending styles.

- 30 three photo blending styles.

- 18 four photo blending styles.

- Edit the existing photo with blender effect.

- 50+ two photo blending styles.

- 30 three photo blending styles.

- 18 four photo blending styles.

- Choose the different effect to apply on the photo.

- More than 60+ blending effects.

- Support move and pinch gestures to control the blending.

- Edit photo with most frequent use of operations: contrast, brightness, saturate, sepia, sharpen, fisheye, fill light and so on.

Download and make your picture more effective. We gland to read your review and

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.0

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
