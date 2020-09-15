Sign in to add and modify your software
The phonesoap med configurator provides the ability to change key settings on your PhoneSoap Med Pro device
1. Disinfection time--change your disinfection time
2. Automatic update--change from manual to automatic update
3. Mode--change between manual or automatic disinfection mode
4. Error detection--Detect errors that may occur within your Med Pro device