Developer's Description By Pixofactor

Global disease. Global awareness. Help make pulmonary hypertension history! Its a snap with the official phaware365 app.Show the world you are #phaware of this rare, chronic lung disease. Snap a selfie. Participate in global PH activations. Decorate your photos. Add awareness stickers. Customize them with PH facts. Tag your shots #phaware and share across social media, text or email.Engage with the global PH community in the phaware365 Selfie Stream, and keep up to date with the latest #phaware news and global PH events. *Take and edit photos with filters*Add stickers and frames to add a personal touch*Share socially to facebook, instagram, twitter, text and email*See your friends activity in the phaware365 selfie stream*Stay connected with the latest #phaware news and updatesphaware365 is an official app of phaware global association. www.phaware.global