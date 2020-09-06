Join or Sign In

perfect ironing Dress Up & Style Game for Android

By Game World Fun Free

Developer's Description

By Game World Fun

Make dress looking stylish for girls,baby,men. everybody enjoy it to play and do his job!

Like to iron and make clothes tidier? Hold the iron and smooth the wrinkles in our relaxing game! Go through exciting make the world a little smoother.

Try this satisfying Ironing game and see how good you are! Drag your finger around to iron the clothes! Can you be perfect at Ironing? Keep going until you become the perfect ironing expert. Iron It out to win!

You will be the Iron Master by doing this perfectly. perfect the dress with ironing and enjoy it.

Unwind after a long day with the most satisfying ironing experience ever! Relax and iron away all the wrinkles in this calming, satisfying and zen game.

Simple one touch controls: just slide your finger to move the iron and smooth out the wrinkles in the clothing. No timers, no pressure, just straight up stress-relieving fun.

If you have a constant need to do things flawlessly, satisfy it with our steam ironing app, and be less of a perfectionist in your real life!

Forget about your daily concens, relieve stress and indulge your perfectionism using our ironing game for girls! Enjoy the oddly satisfying feeling of getting rid of creases in clothes! Turn up the phone volume and feel the iron steam calm your being! You will never regret giving our relaxing games for stress a chance!

Game by GameworldFun Enjoy it!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

