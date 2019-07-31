X

peoplefone for iOS

By peoplefone AG Free

Developer's Description

By peoplefone AG

The peoplefone APP enables you to call with your peoplefone account from wherever you are over Wi-Fi.

It is very easy to set up and features a user-friendly interface and crystal clear sound quality.

In just 3 steps ready: download this app, enter your peoplefone account configuration data and enjoy calling wherever you have a data connection.

peoplefone APP advantages:

- You can avoid international roaming charges

- You can avoid paying the mobile rates to your mobile operator

- You can use the peoplefone APP for incoming and outgoing calls as an addition/alternative to your fix phone

peoplefone APP features:

- incoming calls even if the APP is closed (push-notification)

- transfers and BLF (busy line field) in combination with peoplefone HOSTED

- encryption of calls (SRTP-TLS)

- manage your peoplefone call forwarding

- call recorder and player

- phonebook integration

- detailed call history

- quick-dial

***VOIP OVER MOBILE DATA (3G/4G/5G)- IMPORTANT NOTICE - PLEASE READ***

Be aware that some mobile network operators prohibit or restrict the use of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) over their network. They may prohibit the use of VoIP over their network or impose additional fees and/or charges when using VoIP over their network. By using this app over mobile data, you agree to familiarize yourself with and abide by any restrictions your cellular carrier imposes and agree that peoplefone will not be held liable for any charges, fees or liability imposed by your carrier for using this app over their mobile network.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 31, 2019
Date Added July 31, 2019
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping