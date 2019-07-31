The peoplefone APP enables you to call with your peoplefone account from wherever you are over Wi-Fi.

It is very easy to set up and features a user-friendly interface and crystal clear sound quality.

In just 3 steps ready: download this app, enter your peoplefone account configuration data and enjoy calling wherever you have a data connection.

peoplefone APP advantages:

- You can avoid international roaming charges

- You can avoid paying the mobile rates to your mobile operator

- You can use the peoplefone APP for incoming and outgoing calls as an addition/alternative to your fix phone

peoplefone APP features:

- incoming calls even if the APP is closed (push-notification)

- transfers and BLF (busy line field) in combination with peoplefone HOSTED

- encryption of calls (SRTP-TLS)

- manage your peoplefone call forwarding

- call recorder and player

- phonebook integration

- detailed call history

- quick-dial

***VOIP OVER MOBILE DATA (3G/4G/5G)- IMPORTANT NOTICE - PLEASE READ***

Be aware that some mobile network operators prohibit or restrict the use of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) over their network. They may prohibit the use of VoIP over their network or impose additional fees and/or charges when using VoIP over their network. By using this app over mobile data, you agree to familiarize yourself with and abide by any restrictions your cellular carrier imposes and agree that peoplefone will not be held liable for any charges, fees or liability imposed by your carrier for using this app over their mobile network.