Peercisely is changing how companies hire new candidates by combining the most effective method of recruiting - the personal referral - with the power of the personal social network. Peercisely connects employers to qualified candidates by those that understand them best, their peers. peercisely allows anyone to become a referrer. And when a referrer logs onto peerciselys mobile app and sees a job that fits someone they know they simply tap their recommendation.Why would someone want to be a referrer?Its easy, its fun and most importantly theres money to be made. A referrer can earn money for themselves or for charities that they choose. Companies hire people, not a skill set. Peercisely connects qualified people to the job openings that fit their skills, experience and personality. Peer driven, peer-powered, peercisely makes hiring personal again.