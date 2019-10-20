Finding events near you to exercise and play your favorite sports has never been easier:

Select your favorite sports

Join games near you in just 2 taps

Start your own games ANYWHERE. (Soccer in parking lots, anyone?)

Get notified when new events are created nearby

No need to share any personal information, just use our messaging system, Peep Talk, to connect with other peeps privately and safely.

Just Play!

The first screen in the app shows a list of events near you. Tap on the event to check who's playing, when and where the event is taking place, and any other important notes the event creator might have added to the description.

The second screen in the app is a list of peeps near you ready to play. You can tap on any of them to check more about them, like their previous events.

The third screen is our messaging system: Peep talk. Connect with other peeps without giving away any personal information like your phone number, or your email. It's blazing fast, private and secure.

The fourth screen is your profile. In there, you can modify your favorite sports, set your own bio or description, change your profile picture, see who's following you and the list of people you follow.

Peep is an app developed by Peep Technologies intended to help users find people to play sports with.

For security, performance and to ensure you get the best experience, we always recommend updating to the latest version of peep sports available.

Read our Data Use Policy, Terms and other important info in our website peepapp.io

We work really hard to protect your privacy, and we also care about your device's stability, safety and performance while using our app.

Peep does NOT use your GPS in the background.

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life, so we don't do that.