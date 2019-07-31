X

pattern lock screen for Android

By lock screen passcode Free

Developer's Description

By lock screen passcode

pattern lock screen protects your Android phone.

lock screen password

this is best lock screen to personalize your lock screen with water droplets effects.

we create many types of lock screen:

- lock screen passcode

- lock screen keypad photo

- lock screen slider

- lock screen with water droplet effect

- lock screen passcode

- iphone lock screen

- ios10 lock screen

features of lock screen droplets:

- create widget home screen for easy settings

- create live wallpaper HD

- set pin or password via keypad lock screen to enhance the security lock of your phone.

- require 4 digits for lockscreen password

- show battery health on screen lock

- consume less battery

- multiple OS9 HD Wallpaper beautiful and all background OS 7 and wallpaper OS 8

- dynamic wallpaper from our repository

- many beautiful girls to set wallpaper

- customize text display on lock screen: your name, idioms, etc...

- display real time clock and date.

- change background with wallpapers

- support over 50 languages

- custom background from gallery.

- support turn off screen by shortcut.

- work well on phone, tablet device

-----------FAQ---------

1) how to avoid double lock screen?

Go to PIP Lock Screen homepage - "Disable system lock".

2) how many times for entering wrong passcode?How can I unlock my device if I forgot the passcode?

you will have recovery code to unlock if you enter wrong password more than 5 times. Contact directly us on Facebook page for more support.

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

if you love this photo love locker application, please give 5 stars to encourage developers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6

General

Release July 31, 2019
Date Added July 31, 2019
Version 3.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping