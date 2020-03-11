X

passcode lock screen for Android

By 302 Lock Screen Free

By 302 Lock Screen

Lock screen and screen off

passcode lock screen (keypad or PIN)

The best lock screen application

The best lock screen application, to help you protect your privacy, prevent others trying to access your phone illegally.

We support many types of lock screen:

- Lock screen pattern

- passcode lock screen

- passcode lock screen framework of

- Support turn off screen by shortcut.

- Beautiful Retina HD Wallpaper, cool looks with material design and nice graphical interface.

- You can change wallpaper

- Disable HOME/MENU/BACK key in Pattern Lockscreen, so no one can access your phone without right password.

- Many different types of backgrounds to choose from, these wallpapers are exquisite design, beautiful.

- Also you can select your favorite wallpaper, it could be someone you love, your love, your child ...

- The application is really simple and easy to use, you just select function allows key, then enter password so that your device is protected.

This "keypad lock screen" has been tested extensively on following devices:

* Galaxy S3,Galaxy S4,Galaxy S5

* HTC One,HTC Explorer,HTC M8, HTC One, HTC M8.

* LG2,LG3, LG Optimus G.

* Xperia Z1,Xperia Z2,Xperia Z3.

* Nexus 4,Nexus 5,Nexus 7.

Please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

If you love this photo love locker application, please give 5 stars to encourage developers.

What's new in version 5.0

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
