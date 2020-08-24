Join or Sign In

parkrun for iOS

By parkrun Free

Developer's Description

By parkrun

parkrun organise free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world. They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. These events take place in pleasant parkland surroundings and we encourage people of every ability to take part; from those taking their first steps in running to Olympians; from juniors to those with more experience; we welcome you all.

Our App will allow you to explore parkrun, keep an eye on your profile and run results. You can also view your friends' profiles and find out more about other parkruns and view all parkrun results.

If you experience a problem with the app crashing after installation/upgrade, please delete the app and reinstall. Apologies for the inconvenience.

When signing in, please user your barcode number with or without the preceeding A.

If you don't already have a password for your parkrun profile, please visit http://parkrun.me/resetpwd and follow the instructions to create one.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please visit http://parkrun.me/iphonefaq

To find out more about parkrun, please visit http://www.parkrun.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release August 24, 2020
Date Added August 24, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
