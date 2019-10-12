Keep track of your weekly 5k run results with park runner.

Analyse your performance over time with result histories.

Check your Runner and Volunteer stats.

Track your progress towards those all important milestones - the 10, 50, 100, 250 & 500 runs.

park runner is a personal project, developed in my spare time and in no way associated with the parkrun organisation.

Permissions:

* Camera permission is required only if you wish to sign into the app by scanning your barcode.

* Location permission is required only if you wish to see your current location on the event map.