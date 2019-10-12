X

park runner: weekly 5k results tracker for Android

By Chris Hopkin Free

Developer's Description

By Chris Hopkin

Keep track of your weekly 5k run results with park runner.

Analyse your performance over time with result histories.

Check your Runner and Volunteer stats.

Track your progress towards those all important milestones - the 10, 50, 100, 250 & 500 runs.

park runner is a personal project, developed in my spare time and in no way associated with the parkrun organisation.

Permissions:

* Camera permission is required only if you wish to sign into the app by scanning your barcode.

* Location permission is required only if you wish to see your current location on the event map.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.5

General

Release October 12, 2019
Date Added October 12, 2019
Version 1.3.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping