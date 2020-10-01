Join or Sign In

parenthing - child development for iOS

By APPSSEMBLE-SOFT SRL-D Free

Developer's Description

By APPSSEMBLE-SOFT SRL-D

Great adults are built from a very young age. Become a better parent by getting more involved in your child's development. Get accustomed content for your child, read articles on the most important child development topics, test them and increase their skills with fun exercises.

Children acquire the most needed abilities to become responsible adults from the people that are involved in their life in earlier stages of life. Therefore, parenting is the most important and challenging job any of us can have. Yet, it receives little support or recognition in our society. Little formal training, lack of structure in the information and little accustomed guidance are making the parenting process even more difficult.

Is good parenting innate? Studies have shown that in fact, most parents can benefit from guidance to do the best job they can in raising their children, that is why we have built the parenthing.

Try parenthing today!

