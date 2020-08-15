This real evil ghost adventure of escape horror granny house -

welcome to the House Escape, you should escape from the house that is why we called it papi .

Now you are in the house of papi with another person, you must find the key, the letter and don't forget the girl, she has

the code for escape.

, but you have 2 different levels.

you need to find the equipment and the key from the house.

You are on a virtual neighbor adventure in the neighbor escape games.

papi haunted game & scary creepy haunted house witchcraft will take over to heights of frightful nights of granny house escape.

in the house the are many puzzle game if you watch the papi run and getaway.

found the key to open doors, remember the code for open the door.

don't be scary from slendrina, listen to her she will tell you something!

the papi hears everything If he watches you just running.

don't be scared just calm down,

Soon will be available 2 . That scary chap is super hungry!

the are many doors to open .

It will not so easy for you to spend five horrors night at papi if you caught

by scary haunted mustache.

Explore the horror forest to the haunted grandfather's house. This scary home is

surrounded by paranormal. Horror grandfather is famous for the ghostly that takes

place inside an abandoned scary forest. find the way to escape yourself from the

spiritual events happening in the scary house.

1ccbb93754