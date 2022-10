Developer's Description By Tkids

This game is made especially for children. The difficulty and its graphics are suitable for a young audience (under 8) .To explore the universe pandoux in a game for young children. Your child can play alone or with you or a friend.In this shooting game your child will need to be fast and accurate. To win he will have to drop a maximum of metal cans with the ball.Features:- Gameplay suitable for children- Universe suitable for children- Three difficulty levels- Simple interface suitable for children- Finding the poetic world of pandoux- 2 possible players on one device.Available in the following languages:Albanian, English, Basque, Catalan, Croatian, Danish, Spanish, Estonian, French, Finnish, Galician, Welsh, Hungarian, Indonesian, Irish, Icelandic, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovenian, Slovak, Swedish, Tagalog, Czech, Turkish, Finnish, Maltese.