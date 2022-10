This is a relaxing Parkour class game, easy to play.You will be operating a cute red pandas, jump off the drill, running scene in the forest, desert, grassland, and sometimes during the day, and sometimes night.Along the way, you have to collect coins and gems, which can help you to transform Superman and continued to run.Note to be careful to avoid the monster suddenly rushed out of the road and the trap.Please relax and enjoy this game.