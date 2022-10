p0p is a party game designed for smartphones and tablets.Up to 4 players can battle simultaneously on the same screen (real players and/or CPU) !Touch the ball to make it yours, then kick it and goal !Features :- 4 players madness on one screen !- bots / CPU- minimalist yet stunning graphics !- physics-based fun- player trails !- 4 different maps- awesome soundtrack !How to play :1. Tap the "+" button on the right to add/remove bots, and tap the middle of the screen to select the map that suits you.2. Choose your square.3. Tap the joystick with the corresponding color to start the game !4. Enjoy p0p with your friends !